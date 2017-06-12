2 injured in wrech on University and ...

2 injured in wrech on University and N. College Street in Auburn

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Auburn Police and Fire personnel responded to a 4 -vehicle accident with injuries before noon ET at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and N. College Street. A Ford truck, driven by a 28-year-old male for Auburn was traveling northbound towards the mall struck an Oldsmobile stopped at the intersection occupied by three people.

