Two men rob Marathon gas station in Opelika
Opelika, Ala., police are trying to identify the two individuals who robbed the Marathon gas station at 1100 Columbus Parkway on Monday. Authorities said two suspects, one armed with a gun, entered the store around 10:20 p.m. They demanded money from the clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC