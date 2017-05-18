Two men rob Marathon gas station in Opelika

Opelika, Ala., police are trying to identify the two individuals who robbed the Marathon gas station at 1100 Columbus Parkway on Monday. Authorities said two suspects, one armed with a gun, entered the store around 10:20 p.m. They demanded money from the clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

