Suspensions lifted for 3 arrested Auburn softball players
The Opelika-Auburn News reports 22-year-old Haley Fagan, 19-year-old Makayla Martin and 19-year-old Brittany Maresette have been reinstated after six games. Fagan, a fifth-year senior shortstop, and Martin, a sophomore pitcher, were in Sunday's lineup against Mississippi State, playing a role in Auburn's 6-3 victory.
