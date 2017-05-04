Stephen Roberts a key returning piece...

Stephen Roberts a key returning piece as Auburn's field safety

Wednesday May 3

The senior safety had 57 tackles and two interceptions last season and will be expected to pick up where he left off. Fellow senior Nick Ruffin is Auburn's third safety regardless of field or boundary, but several younger players got a chance to see time at the field safety spot in the spring.

