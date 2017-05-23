Sally Field would be 'really unhappy,...

Sally Field would be 'really unhappy, overweight person in Tuscaloosa' if not an actress

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

The Oscar-winning star of "Norma Rae" and "Forrest Gump" recently dropped a random reference to the Alabama city during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that has us scratching our heads. During THR's recent Tonys Actress Roundtable interview, Scott Feinberg asked a question typically heard in these discussions, "What would you be if you were not an actor?" Field's response: "It's not a question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09) Mar '17 Mr Bass 12
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan '17 General D Zod 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Jan '17 Misty White 4
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan '17 Big dee 1
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC