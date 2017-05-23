Sally Field would be 'really unhappy, overweight person in Tuscaloosa' if not an actress

The Oscar-winning star of "Norma Rae" and "Forrest Gump" recently dropped a random reference to the Alabama city during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that has us scratching our heads. During THR's recent Tonys Actress Roundtable interview, Scott Feinberg asked a question typically heard in these discussions, "What would you be if you were not an actor?" Field's response: "It's not a question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.