Sally Field, Auburn fan?
Sally Field recently seemed to take an out-of-the-blue swipe at the home of the Crimson Tide, telling an interviewer that were she not an actress she would be "a really, really unhappy overweight person somewhere deep in Tuscaloosa." Field may have had a fictional son who played for the Bear, but she can be seen wearing an Auburn T-shirt in Smokey and the Bandit production stills Universal Studios released in 1977, two whole years before she won an Oscar for Norma Rae, which was filmed in Opelika, just a few miles from the Plains.
