Opelika's Wright's Market getting its...

Opelika's Wright's Market getting its food further out

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Alabama Live

Now Wright's Market is one of only 10 businesses in the nation taking part in a pilot program through the United States Department of Agriculture to test accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits online. That's in addition to Wright's Market's ongoing online shopping and delivery program, and the market is pushing the boundaries of how far it can reach into areas without grocery stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09) Mar '17 Mr Bass 12
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan '17 General D Zod 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Jan '17 Misty White 4
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan '17 Big dee 1
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Lee County was issued at May 23 at 10:53AM CDT

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC