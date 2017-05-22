Opelika's Wright's Market getting its food further out
Now Wright's Market is one of only 10 businesses in the nation taking part in a pilot program through the United States Department of Agriculture to test accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits online. That's in addition to Wright's Market's ongoing online shopping and delivery program, and the market is pushing the boundaries of how far it can reach into areas without grocery stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC