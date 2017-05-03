Opelika police investigating Circle K armed robbery
The clerk at the Circle K on Pepperell Parkway reported two suspects entered the store Friday, demanded money, and ran from the scene toward the Auburn City limits. The suspects were not armed and were both wearing all black clothing.
