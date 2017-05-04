Opelika police investigate Circle K a...

Opelika police investigate Circle K armed robbery on Pepperell Parkway

Tuesday May 2

Authorities are searching for the two individuals who robbed the Circle K gas station at 3902 Pepperell Parkway, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department. Two black men, one armed with a handgun, entered the business on Friday.

