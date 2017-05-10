Opelika police in search of 2 Walmart cash register theft suspects
The suspects allegedly fled the store located at 2900 Pepperell Pkwy, in a red car that was driven by a third participant in the crime. The first suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 20-30 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC