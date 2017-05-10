New NCAA recruiting rule prevents Auburn from signing Opelika football players for 2 years

Auburn University head coach Gus Malzahn stands on the sidelines as Auburn High prepares to take on Opelika High Friday, Oct. 25, 2013, at Opelika High School in Opelika, Ala. As a result of recently passed NCAA recruiting legislation, Auburn can't sign any football players from nearby Opelika High School for two years because it hired the school's former head coach, Brian Blackmon, as an analyst .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.