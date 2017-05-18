National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Cut to ...

National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "National Commerce Corporation is a bank holding company. It offers services which include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial real estate term loans, residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, factoring, invoicing, collection, accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, automotive parts and service providers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09) Mar '17 Mr Bass 12
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan '17 General D Zod 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Jan '17 Misty White 4
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan '17 Big dee 1
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC