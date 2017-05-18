More
An Alabama county's judges, sheriff and circuit clerk have been sued for allegedly violating the constitutional rights of people charged with misdemeanors and felonies by jailing them if they can't afford to pay bail. The lawsuit notes that those who face the same charges but can afford the bail amounts are freed until trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr '17
|fanofthesport
|1
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC