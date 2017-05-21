Middle School Principal in Alabama Re...

Middle School Principal in Alabama Receives State Award

A middle school principal in east Alabama has been named the 2017-2018 Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year. Keith York was honored with the award by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals, the Opelika-Auburn News reported.

