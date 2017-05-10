Gander Mountain: 3 Alabama locations ...

Gander Mountain: 3 Alabama locations to remain open; list of saved stores

Monday May 8

At least three Alabama locations of Gander Mountain will remain open following its bankruptcy sale, its new CEO announced today. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and the star of CNBC's "The Profit," announced his plans Monday on Twitter.

