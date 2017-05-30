Decatur Daily freelance photojournali...

Decatur Daily freelance photojournalist William Martin dies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Decatur Daily

William Thomas Martin, 54, a freelance photojournalist who had worked weekend assignments for The Decatur Daily since April 2015, died Wednesday at Crestwood Memorial Hospital in Huntsville. Martin, of Somerville, previously worked at the Opelika-Auburn News and the Rome News-Tribune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr '17 fanofthesport 1
News Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09) Mar '17 Mr Bass 12
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan '17 General D Zod 2
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan '17 Big dee 1
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 10
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC