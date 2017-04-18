Vote to unionize Auburn GE plant off after request withdrawn
The Auburn-Opelika News is reporting that a vote to unionize Auburn's GE Aviation production and maintenance employees will not take place after the union withdrew a petition requesting the vote. At least 30 percent of plant's employees wanted union representation, the paper reported.
