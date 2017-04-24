Pedestrian killed while walking across Fox Run Parkway in Opelika
Authorities said they received a call about a crash involving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a pedestrian around 9:48 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed the Impala was traveling north on Fox Run Parkway. The pedestrian was walking south on Fox Run Parkway, in the northbound right turn lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan '17
|Dell Gamble
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC