Opelika man charged with murder in shooting that left two dead

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with an Opelika shooting on Toomer Court that left two men dead , according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department. John W. Maddox faces two counts of murder stemming from the March 25 shooting that killed 27-year-old Sedric Darrell Lewis and 31-year-old Derris Terrel Harris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.