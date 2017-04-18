Opelika man accused of producing child porn of family member
Joshua Ryan Miller, 33, of Opelika was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of production of obscene matter containing visual depictions of a person under 17 years of age, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office began investigating after receiving a tip from a resident who had found a cell phone at an Opelika home that contained child pornography.
