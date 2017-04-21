Lee County jury hands down 2 capital ...

Lee County jury hands down 2 capital murder indictments

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

On April 21, 2017, the Lee County Sheriff's Office formally arrested Martez Anthony Simmons 26-years-old and Marquavious Tirrell Howard 25-years-old, both of Opelika, after a Lee County Grand Jury issued Capital Murder indictments on each of these defendants. These two defendants were already incarcerated in the Lee County Detention Facility on charges relating to a murder-robbery plot which led to their initial arrest but have now been upgraded to Capital Murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr 1 fanofthesport 1
News Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09) Mar '17 Mr Bass 12
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan '17 General D Zod 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Jan '17 Misty White 4
News Dallas County first responder charged after all... Jan '17 Dell Gamble 1
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC