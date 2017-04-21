Lee County jury hands down 2 capital murder indictments

On April 21, 2017, the Lee County Sheriff's Office formally arrested Martez Anthony Simmons 26-years-old and Marquavious Tirrell Howard 25-years-old, both of Opelika, after a Lee County Grand Jury issued Capital Murder indictments on each of these defendants. These two defendants were already incarcerated in the Lee County Detention Facility on charges relating to a murder-robbery plot which led to their initial arrest but have now been upgraded to Capital Murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.