Lee County jury hands down 2 capital murder indictments
On April 21, 2017, the Lee County Sheriff's Office formally arrested Martez Anthony Simmons 26-years-old and Marquavious Tirrell Howard 25-years-old, both of Opelika, after a Lee County Grand Jury issued Capital Murder indictments on each of these defendants. These two defendants were already incarcerated in the Lee County Detention Facility on charges relating to a murder-robbery plot which led to their initial arrest but have now been upgraded to Capital Murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan '17
|Dell Gamble
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC