Is now the right time to expand Opelika's broadband service?

By Dr. George S. Ford, c hief economist of the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal & Economic Public Policy Studies Beginning in 2013, the city of Opelika, Alabama, began offering broadband Internet services to its 11,000 households over a $43 million fiber-optic network operated by the city's electric utility, Opelika Power Services . As in many states, Alabama law confines Opelika's broadband network to OPS's geographic footprint.

