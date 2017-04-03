Hunter Closes on Sale of Hampton Inn & Suites Opelika
Hunter Hotel Advisors has represented the seller in the sale of the Hampton Inn & Suites Opelika, AL for an undisclosed amount. The hotel was purchased by a Virginia-based hotel group that was attracted to the hotels' Hilton brand and prime location near Auburn University, according to the company.
