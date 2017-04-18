Gunman robs man at Opelika motel on Columbus Parkway
Opelika police are searching for the gunman involved in Monday's robbery at the Motel 6 at 1107 Columbus Parkway. The victim told officials he was walking in the parking lot at when an armed black man approached him and stole his money.
