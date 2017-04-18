Gunman robs man at Opelika motel on C...

Gunman robs man at Opelika motel on Columbus Parkway

Opelika police are searching for the gunman involved in Monday's robbery at the Motel 6 at 1107 Columbus Parkway. The victim told officials he was walking in the parking lot at when an armed black man approached him and stole his money.

