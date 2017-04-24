Coroner identifies pedestrian killed ...

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Decatur Daily

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the Opelika Police Department says in a statement that the woman was a pedestrian who entered the roadway in front of the car on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn softball Apr 1 fanofthesport 1
News Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09) Mar '17 Mr Bass 12
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb '17 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan '17 General D Zod 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Jan '17 Misty White 4
News Dallas County first responder charged after all... Jan '17 Dell Gamble 1
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC