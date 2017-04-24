Auburn man turns himself into police in connection to Toomer Ct. double homicide
OPELIKA, AL An Auburn man has turned himself into police following the double homicide at Toomer Court on March 25. According to police, 26-year-old Jacquavious Greathouse was arrested on Wednesday, April 26 and charged with two counts of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan '17
|Dell Gamble
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC