Appeals court upholds conviction of O...

Appeals court upholds conviction of Opelika man who fatally shot another man at party

Wednesday Apr 26

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday upheld the murder conviction of an Opelika man convicted in 2015 of shooting and killing a man at a party. According to evidence presented at trial, Askew walked up to Anthony Jones at a party on the evening of March 17, 2013 apparently to show Jones a picture on his phone.

