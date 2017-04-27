3 19-Year-Olds Arrested in Drug-Trafficking Investigation
The Opelika-Auburn News reports Auburn police arrested Scott Mitchell Dyson, Blake Edward Birmingham and Cole Stephen Richey on Tuesday. All three are Georgia natives.
