2 men charged with capital murder in death of taxi owner
A grand jury has issued capital murder indictments to two Opelika men held on charges related to the August 2016 killing of a taxi owner. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that 26-year-old Martez Anthony Simmons and 25-year-old Marquavious Tirrell Howard were formally arrested Friday, but have been held in the Lee County Detention Facility since their arrest in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
