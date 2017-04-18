2 men charged with capital murder in death of taxi owner

A grand jury has issued capital murder indictments to two Opelika men held on charges related to the August 2016 killing of a taxi owner. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that 26-year-old Martez Anthony Simmons and 25-year-old Marquavious Tirrell Howard were formally arrested Friday, but have been held in the Lee County Detention Facility since their arrest in October.

