Two gunmen rob Opelika Grub Mart

Wednesday Mar 1

Authorities are searching for two unidentified gunmen who robbed the Grub Mart at 1900 Marvyn Parkway late Tuesday, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department. The cashier told police that two black men carrying firearms approached her in the store around 10:40 p.m. and demanded money from the register and merchandise.

