Opelika man, 23, shuts down high school pretending to be a new studenta
A 23-year-old man from Opelika, Ala., thought it would be funny to accompany two students to Cleburne County High School in Helflin, but it was not. The Associated Press reports Samuel Blackwell went there Tuesday with two friends, and when confronted by the principal, claimed he was a new student.
