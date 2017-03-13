Opelika man, 23, shuts down high scho...

Opelika man, 23, shuts down high school pretending to be a new studenta

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 23-year-old man from Opelika, Ala., thought it would be funny to accompany two students to Cleburne County High School in Helflin, but it was not. The Associated Press reports Samuel Blackwell went there Tuesday with two friends, and when confronted by the principal, claimed he was a new student.

