No wrongdoing shown on behalf of Opelika police 2014 officer-involved shooting
OPELIKA, AL A lawsuit filed against Opelika police in an officer-involved shooting has been analyzed and determined that there was no wrongdoing on behalf of the city. This case has now been analyzed by two federal courts the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama and the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
