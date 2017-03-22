ISU president could leave; speculation of departure swirls
After reports that Iowa State University President Steven Leath could be in the running to become Auburn University's next president surfaced this weekend, students are speculating the reason behind his possible departure. Leath, who was hired as the 15th president of Iowa State in 2012, evaded reporters in Milwaukee as he traveled with the men's basketball team in its attempt to make another Sweet 16 appearance.
