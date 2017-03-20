Iowa State leader, headed to Auburn, was dogged by conflicts
In this Monday, March 20, 2017, photo, Iowa State University President Steven Leath answers questions at a news conference following the announcement of his selection as the next president of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. Leath will begin his tenure in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar 7
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan '17
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC