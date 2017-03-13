Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy,...

Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy, closing 4 Alabama stores; complete list of 32 closures

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Alabama Live

The privately held St. Paul, Minnesota-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 protection Friday. The retailer will close 32 underperforming stores - including four in Alabama - as part of its restructuring.

