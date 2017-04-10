Former Camp Hill police chief arrested on ethics violation charges
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL A former Camp Hill police chief has turned himself in after being in violation of ethics laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn softball
|Apr 1
|fanofthesport
|1
|Valley police chief, city administrator out (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Mr Bass
|12
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb '17
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan '17
|Dell Gamble
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC