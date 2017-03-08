Flags for Vets founder on a mission to give back to veterans
Quinton Walton, a 92-year old Army Air Corps veteran, watched with pride as his new American flag was raised in his front yard Friday afternoon in Opelika. Walton was drafted into the Army in 1942 at the age of 18 and served for four years in WWII.
