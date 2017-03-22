Fight over autism bill is the most 'Alabama' thing
It explained how the hind end wags Alabama's political dogs, and why Alabama's children so often get the butt of the deal. It started with a bill by Rep. Jim Patterson, a conservative Republican from Meridianville, that would require insurance companies - the same guys who pump millions into Viagra for old men - to pay for therapy for autistic children.
