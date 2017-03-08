Dashcam video: Opelika police cleared...

Dashcam video: Opelika police cleared of wrongdoing in 2014 officer-involved shooting

WARNING: The dash cam footage may be disturbing to viewers OPELIKA, AL - An appeals court has analyzed the evidence in a lawsuit filed against the City of Opelika in connection to a 2014 officer-involved shooting and determined there was no wrongdoing by the officer. On Thursday, an attorney released dashcam video showing the shooting.

