Dashcam video: Opelika police cleared of wrongdoing in 2014 officer-involved shooting
An appeals court has analyzed the evidence in a lawsuit filed against the City of Opelika in connection to a 2014 officer-involved shooting and determined there was no wrongdoing by the officer. On March 6, 2014, Michael Davidson was shot by Opelika police officer Phillip Hancock after he exited his vehicle along Interstate 85. Davidson was holding his black wallet, which the officer believed was a gun.
