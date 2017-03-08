Cop cleared of shooting man waving wallet
An Alabama cop has been cleared of wrongdoing for shooting a man brandishing a wallet - which he mistook for a gun - as video of the nighttime incident has been released. A federal appeals court held up a lower court's decision that Opelika, Ala., police officer Phillip Hancock acted reasonably when he shot Air Force veteran Michael Davidson in March 2014, according to reports.
