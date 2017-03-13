Alabama Community College System appo...

Alabama Community College System appoints new chancellor

The Opelika-Auburn News ( http://bit.ly/2nwhswS0 reports that Jimmy Baker will assume the position on April 1. He became the system's acting chancellor last year when Chancellor Mark Heinrich took a medical leave of absence. Seven applications were reviewed for the chancellor position.

