Thunderstorms tear through Opelika warehouse district, other buildings
The latest round of storms hit Opelika and East Alabama on Tuesday, leaving significant damage to a Goo Goo Car Wash on Marvyn Parkway and the GL Pack Warehouse on Williamson Avenue. Clean up crews arrived at the car wash lot Wednesday at 7 a.m., waiting nearly 45 minutes until they could use bulldozers to clear the debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan 27
|General D Zod
|3
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan 27
|Bataski
|5
|Fire won't stop Mike and Ed's BBQ from taking h...
|Jan 26
|Dell Gamble
|2
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan 26
|Tommy Mangham
|2
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan 23
|Dell Gamble
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC