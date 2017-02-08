Thunderstorms tear through Opelika warehouse district, other buildings

The latest round of storms hit Opelika and East Alabama on Tuesday, leaving significant damage to a Goo Goo Car Wash on Marvyn Parkway and the GL Pack Warehouse on Williamson Avenue. Clean up crews arrived at the car wash lot Wednesday at 7 a.m., waiting nearly 45 minutes until they could use bulldozers to clear the debris.

