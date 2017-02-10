Test results suggest girl found dead in Alabama may have been from La.
The results of recent isotope testing may hold the key to giving a little girl her name back. On January 28, 2012, the body of an unidentified little girl was found in a wooded area at a trailer park on Hurst Street in Opelika, Alabama.
