Suspect accused of impersonating Bama Pools owner, racking up $20K in fraudulent charges
A man is accused of posing as the owner of a Shoals business and using a fake ID to rack up more than $20,000 in fraudulent charges at Lowe's stores in Alabama and Georgia. Lauderdale County investigators are asking for the public's help to identify and find the suspect, who has been impersonating the owner of Florence business Bama Pools during the past two weeks.
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan 27
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan 23
|Misty White
|4
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan 23
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
