Shellfish lab in Auburn gets $35,000 through oyster social
The donation was given to the Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory in Dauphin Island during a recent event, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The social brought out more than 600 attendees as many made their way through the line at a 32-foot bar, which included around five thousand raw oysters.
