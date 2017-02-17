Police make arrest in Dollar General ...

Police make arrest in Dollar General armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Opelika Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery laast week of the Dollar General store on Pepperell Parkway. Johnny Jackson Jr., 23, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with Robbery First Degree on an outstanding warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb 2 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan 27 General D Zod 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Jan 23 Misty White 4
News Dallas County first responder charged after all... Jan 23 Dell Gamble 1
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan '17 Big dee 1
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 10
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC