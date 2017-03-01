Opelika PD searching for credit card fraud suspect
On Friday, Feb. 3 at approximately 4:20 p.m. CDT, the suspect entered Best Buy at Tiger Town and purchased a large amount of merchandise using a fraudulent card. The same suspect then entered the ABC Store located on Frederick Road and purchased a large amount alcohol using the same card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelika Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14)
|Feb 2
|Raymond felder
|2
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|Jan '17
|General D Zod
|2
|Local Gossip (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Misty White
|4
|Dallas County first responder charged after all...
|Jan '17
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co...
|Jan '17
|Big dee
|1
|looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|brandon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Opelika Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC