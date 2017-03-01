Opelika PD searching for credit card ...

Opelika PD searching for credit card fraud suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

On Friday, Feb. 3 at approximately 4:20 p.m. CDT, the suspect entered Best Buy at Tiger Town and purchased a large amount of merchandise using a fraudulent card. The same suspect then entered the ABC Store located on Frederick Road and purchased a large amount alcohol using the same card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelika Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
Auburn hires Serial Cheater Bruce Pearl to coac... (Mar '14) Feb 2 Raymond felder 2
News Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou... Jan '17 General D Zod 2
Local Gossip (Oct '13) Jan '17 Misty White 4
News Dallas County first responder charged after all... Jan '17 Dell Gamble 1
News Inmate found dead of apparent suicide in Lee Co... Jan '17 Big dee 1
looking for a family for Christmas (Nov '14) Nov '16 brandon 10
See all Opelika Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelika Forum Now

Opelika Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelika Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Opelika, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC