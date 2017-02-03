Officials ask for public's help identifying girl's remains found in Opelika 2012
It's been five years since the remains of an unidentified young girl were discovered in an Opelika trailer park. Two days later on Jan. 30, 2012, investigators discovered additional remains about 20 to 50 yards away from where the skull was found.
