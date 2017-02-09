National group releases video to help identify remains of child found in Opelika in 2012
Opelika police are taking another step to identify the remains of a young girl found near a creek five years ago. Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a facial reconstruction of what "Opelika Jane Doe 2012" may have looked like.
