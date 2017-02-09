National group releases video to help...

National group releases video to help identify remains of child found in Opelika in 2012

18 hrs ago

Opelika police are taking another step to identify the remains of a young girl found near a creek five years ago. Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a facial reconstruction of what "Opelika Jane Doe 2012" may have looked like.

